Don’t Do This If You Win Mega Millions Words to live by from Corey & Mitch: <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> SHARE RELATED CONTENT “Hocus Pocus” 25th Anniversary Special This Weekend Corey’s Diary 10/18/18: Jeff Has His Act Together, I’m Lost Movie Sets That Were Secretly Used In More Than One Movie Corey’s Diary 10/17/18: My Blood Pressure Was Up Big Bird Is Retiring…Sort Of You Can Get Booze At An IHOP….Good Idea Or Over The Top?