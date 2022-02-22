Don’t compost those coffee grounds until you check out what else you can use them for!

Who doesn’t love a good cup of coffee (or two) each morning? And sure, you can put the used coffee grounds in the compost, but there are so many other ways you can use them both inside and outside. Coffee grounds can be used like baking soda as a non-abrasive scrub to clean pots and pans, but also as an odor absorber by putting an open jar in your fridge or freezer. Coffee grounds make a great addition to a marinade or rub for meats. You can use them to paint or as a dye. Stay out late and woke up with puffy eyes? Mix them with a teaspoon of honey and let it sit for 10 minutes. Ants and cats hate the smell of coffee, so line them up near doors and windows to help repel ants and around your yard to keep cats away.
So many coffee grounds, so little time