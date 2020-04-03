Don’t compost bruised or wilted produce
There are lots of reasons to want to fight food waste right now, topping that list currently is the need to stay home. So if you find yourself with bruised or wilted produce, don’t automatically compost them. Light bruising doesn’t make food inedible, just remove the bruised section. Wilted greens are great in a stir fry. If the flesh on some items become brown, douse it in lemon juice to slow it down. And if you have chips or crackers that are stale, most of the time you can crisp them back up in the oven.
Don’t compost bruised or wilted produce