Don’t be confused by the labels, tips for how to shop more green

Food and groceries in green eco-friendly reusable shopping bag

Do you go to the store with the intention of buying more sustainable products and then freeze when you get there because you’re not sure if what you’re buying is really better for the planet? Here are a few tips. Look at the list of ingredients. If you don’t recognize the name on a skin care product, you can consult EWG’s Skin Deep database. Next look at how it’s packaged. I look for glass, metal and paper packaging and avoid plastic when possible. Then look where the product is coming from. When it comes to produce, I eat in season. That means I don’t buy apples in the summer when they’re shipped from New Zealand and I don’t eat strawberries in the winter. Finally, the greenist thing is the item you don’t buy. If you don’t need it, if you don’t absolutely love it, leave it on the shelf.

Here’s how to identify truly green products

