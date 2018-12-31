Don’t ask “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” performers Foster the People to sing “Auld Lange Syne”

Foster the People will help ring in 2019 with a performance during the West Coast celebration on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. Speaking with ABC Radio, frontman Mark Foster says it’s an “honor” to perform on the long-running special.

“My family, we always had [Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve] on, we’d watch the ball drop in New York and everything,” Foster says. “Yeah, it was a tradition.”

“It’s kind of like an American staple,” adds keyboardist Isom Innis. “You gotta do it.”

Foster the People will be performing their new single, “Worst Nites,” which they know considerably better than the New Year’s Eve standard “Auld Lang Syne,” otherwise known as that “old acquaintance” song.

“I still don’t know the words to that song that they sing,” Foster says. “I can say the first five words, but…then I have no idea.”

He adds, “Then I’m just like, ‘Mmmhmm, who can I kiss now?’”

Other Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve performers this year include Weezer and Bastille. All the fun gets underway starting tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.