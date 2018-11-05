Doing THIS Can Make You Feel Happier Instantly

You may have heard that the clock change can make a person feel more rundown and even depressed. But experts have just revealed a great way to combat those symptoms: breaking out the Christmas boxes and getting started trimming the tree earlier can actually make you a happier person. A new study published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology says it’s all about tapping into your nostalgic emotions and reminding you of good times. Also, those who decorate their homes convey an image of being a friendly, sociable, and accessible neighbor. So pour some egg nog and break out the tinsel!

-Mitch-