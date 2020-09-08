Does Every Day Feel The Same To You? You’re Not Alone
A new survey found that 62% of respondents said all their days feel the same – which is causing them to have difficulty focusing. 60% said they feel a general lack of energy during the day and more than half of those surveyed said the days are going by so fast that the always feel tired. But there’s a bright side. The survey found that people are making a point to do things to keep their minds active.
Here are the Top 10 Activities People Are Doing to Stay Sharp:
- Reading — 46%
- Exercising more regularly — 40%
- Doing puzzles — 37%
- Watching documentaries — 36%
- Playing board games — 33%
- Taking a new vitamin or supplement — 31%
- Crosswords — 31%
- Learning a new skill hobby — 28%
- Sudoku — 17%
- Learning a new language — 17% (SWNS)