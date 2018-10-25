Doctors in Scotland are now prescribing nature

Doctors in Shetland, Scotland are now telling their patients to take a hike. Since October 5th they’ve been authorized to prescribe nature to their patients and it might be the first program of its kind in the UK. Doctors are looking for non-pharmacutical ways to treat various ailments and the evidence for the benefits of nature on mental and physical health are numerous. Spending time in nature helps reduce blood pressure, anxiety and increases happiness while it reduces aggression, ADHD symptoms. Being in nature also improves pain control and the immune system, and it decreases the activity in the part of your brain that’s typically associated with depression. Doctors have a whole catalog of nature prescription suggestions, but a simple hike works too.

