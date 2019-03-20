Do You Like Really, Really Spicy Food?

If you LOVE super spicy things…you’ll flip for this new hot sauce. And I mean that quite literally! It’s called “Scientific Steve’s Venom Chilli Sauce” and it’s been made to give the same effect you would get if you were bitten by a Trinidad Chevron tarantula by giving you muscle spasms and pain. Why on earth would anyone want to experience the sensation of being bitten by a tarantula?? The sauce is available now and can be ordered online and there isn’t any actual spider venom in the sauce. I love spicy food, but I don’t want my food to actually hurt me! -Mitch-