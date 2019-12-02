Do We Finally Have An Opening Date For In-n-Out in Keizer?
In-n-Out is preparing to open doors in Keizer before the holiday season comes to an end. Staff with the fast food chain will present a traffic plan to the city council on today, which will address everything from drive-through backups and signage, to police involvement with managing cars. The Keizer location is just off Interstate 5 on Chemawa Road, and scheduled to start serving burgers in mid-December. Many in the area are eagerly awaiting the opening of the popular chain.
Currently the closest location is Grants Pass. Marketing staff with In-N-Out say once an opening date is selected, it would not be announced until about 48 hours beforehand. But the city council is confident doors will open this month.
“In-N-Out has done this many times before, and they don’t like to let you know when they’re going to open until right before. There’s a reason for that and it works, apparently,” city council member Roland Herrera said.