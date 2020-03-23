Do not flush anything but toilet paper
I’ve talked about this before on Green Tips, but it seems like a timely reminder. Do not flush anything but toilet paper. Paper towels, disposable wipes, even those labeled flushable, belong in the garbage. Flushing anything but toilet paper causes serious and potentially disastrous sewer blockages called fatbergs. Fatbergs form when discarded oil and fat congeals and mixes with wrongly-flushed items. If you are using paper towels, paper napkins or disposable wipes instead of toilet paper, have a lined trash can next to your toilet and place them there.
