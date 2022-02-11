      Weather Alert

Disneyland® Resort Vacation Summer 2022 Rules


KINK’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR DISNEYLAND® RESORT VACATION SPRING 2022

 

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.  A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.   

 

These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).  

 

Sponsor(s): All participating Alpha Media Stations*, Disneyland Resort (collectively, “Sponsor”).

 

  1. Promotional Period: The Disneyland RESORT Vacation Spring 2022 contest (the “Promotion”) begins on or around 2/14/2022, at 7:00 AM PST, and ends at 7:59 PM PST on or about 2/25/2022, (the “Promotional Period”). 

 

  1. Eligibility

 

  1. The Disneyland Vacation Spring 2022 (the “Contest”) is open to residents of Oregon and SW Washington, 18 years of age or older, except employees of all Alpha Media stations, Aptivada, Epic Records (collectively, the “Sponsors”), other television and radio stations in all Alpha Media Market Areas, and their affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising or promotion agencies (if any), members of their respective families or persons living in the same household.  This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations.  Void outside the United States and where prohibited.  

 

(c) Participants must sign all contest release and waiver forms before accepting prize. Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent.  The Station will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements, and will also delete any entry as required by law.

 

(d) WINNER AND GUEST ARE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE REQUISITE TRAVEL DOCUMENTATION OR VALID PASSPORTS AS NEEDED AND MUST POSSESS A CREDIT CARD FOR INCIDENTALS.

 

  1. Entry Method:  

Listen to KINK for the magic keywords Monday through Friday in the hours of 7:00 am, 11:00 am, 3:00 pm, 7:00 pm (PST).  Then, enter the keyword online at KINK.fm.  Winners will be drawn weekly and will win a vacation to Disneyland Resort including 3 day, One-Park-per-day Tickets, hotel stay, and roundtrip airfare on Alaska Airlines with convenient non stops to Southern California.   

  •  5 Grand Prize Packages to include:
  • 2-Night stay at a Disneyland® Resort Hotel
  • (4) 3-Day, one Park per Day Tickets
  • (4) roundtrip airfare on Alaska Airlines
  • (4) ground transfers between LA/OC airport and Disneyland Resort

 

 

  • PRIZE VALID THRU:  Package must be taken by 3/15/2023

 

Value of package is $3,740.00 

 

  • Travel and lodging for the Vacation Package awarded by Promoter must be completed prior to March 15, 2023 (the “Prize Redemption Date”), subject to applicable residency restrictions for visitors to the Premises.  If by the Prize Redemption Date, applicable residency restrictions prohibit the potential winner from visiting the Premises, the Prize Redemption Date will be extended to 180 days after the date that the potential winner becomes eligible to visit the Premises.  The winner and up to three (3) guests (each a “Guest”; collectively “Guests” and together with the winner, the “Group”) must travel together on the same itinerary, and air transportation must be round-trip from/to the same Departure Airport/Arrival Airport (both as defined in Section 1(a) of EXHIBIT B), as chosen by Disney.  
  • Vacation Package fulfillment and travel are subject to certain restrictions, air travel/flight availability, and certain hotel/room availability at the Premises.  The Vacation Package must be booked through a travel agent as designated by Disney at least forty-five (45) days prior to arrival.  Block-out dates apply. No extensions will be granted (unless stated otherwise). Certain travel and lodging restrictions apply including airline carrier’s regulations and conditions.  Airline tickets are non-refundable, non-transferable, and are not valid for upgrades.  Promoter and Disney are not liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence of flight cancellation/delay.  Theme park tickets are subject to the terms and conditions set forth herein and included on the theme park tickets.
  • Both a theme park ticket and separate theme park reservation for the same park on the same date are required for park entry for the winner and each Guest.  Theme park reservations and tickets will be required for each day of the visit and must be obtained before visiting.  Park reservations are limited and subject to availability. Park reservations do not guarantee park admission or access to any experience, attraction, or offering. Winner and Guests should visit Disneyland.com/updates for important details to know before traveling to the Disneyland Resort.
  • Winners must be at least the age of majority pursuant to his/her applicable state of residence to enter and win.  A Guest under the age of majority must be accompanied by his/her parent/legal guardian who must be at least the age of majority and both will be deemed Guests of the winner (unless the winner is the Guest’s parent or legal guardian).  Once selected by winner, Guests cannot be changed without the express consent of Disney, which may be withheld for any reason.

 

  • Vacation Package and its components (including, without limitation, theme park tickets) may not be used in conjunction with any other promotion or offer, separated, sold, exchanged or redeemed for cash, traded, transferred, substituted, assigned, or rescheduled to dates other than as set forth above, except in Disney’s sole and absolute discretion. 

 

  • The Vacation Package will not include the following: transportation from/to winner’s residence to/from Departure Airport, transportation to/from the Premises if winner lives within two hundred fifty miles of the Premises, airport departure fees, baggage fees; insurance (health, travel, medical); parking fees (unless stated otherwise); room service, laundry service, spa treatments; food or beverages; merchandise, souvenirs; incidental expenses; local or long-distance telephone calls; tips, gratuities, service charges; any taxes; or any other charges not explicitly included herein.

 

  • All elements of the Vacation Package (including, without limitation, the theme park tickets) must be used by the Group on the same dates during the redemption of the Vacation Package.  Any portion of the Vacation Package not accepted or used by winner will be forfeited.

 

  • Certain theme parks, hotels, restaurants, attractions, experiences, services, and other offerings may be modified, limited in availability and capacity, or be closed. 

 

  • A winner may not charge any Guest for participating in the prize.  Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, expressed or implied, being provided by Promoter or Disney.

 

  • The winner and his/her Guests are responsible for having valid travel documents including government-issued identification and/or passports, as applicable.

 

  • The winner will not receive compensation for any element(s) of the Vacation Package (including, without limitation, theme park tickets) that any participant(s) is unable to use for any reason, and such unused portion(s) of the Vacation Package will be forfeited.

 

  • If the winner chooses to bring less than the allotted number of Guests, the Vacation Package will be awarded in increments suitable for the actual number of participants with no substitute prize or compensation provided to the winner.

 

  • The winner and his/her Guests will be required to execute a liability/publicity/COVID-19 release and waiver form prior to booking of any travel.  Failure to return the executed release form within the specified time period will result in forfeiture of the Vacation Package.  Winner acknowledges that he/she is solely responsible for any actions, claims, or liabilities of the Group, related to any use or misuse of the prize or any prize-related activity or travel.  

 

  • Any damaged, lost or stolen theme park tickets, gift cards, or travel vouchers will not be replaced.  Gift cards are not redeemable or exchangeable for cash (except as required by law) and are subject to all terms and conditions of use as established by issuer.

 

  • There may be specific residency instructions, guidelines, and requirements for all visitors to the Premises.  The winner and his/her Guests are solely responsible, at their own cost, for staying updated on and complying with any of the latest restrictions and requirements that may be in place for travel to and visiting the Premises leading up to the planned stay.  Such restrictions and requirements are subject to change.

 

  • The actual value of the Vacation Package may vary depending on point of departure and fluctuations of hotel rates and airfares.  Any difference between the approximate retail value and the actual cost of the/each Vacation Package will not be awarded.

 

  • Federal, state, and local taxes relating to the prize are the responsibility of the winner and Promoter will issue all tax forms including a 1099 form to the winner.  

 

  • Promoter is the sponsor of the Sweepstakes.

 

  • Disney, its parent, related, affiliated and subsidiary entities and their respective officers, directors, agents, employees and assigns will be released and discharged from any and all legal claims, losses, injuries, demands, damages, actions, and/or causes of actions that arise out of and/or are in any way related to the prize, the receipt, use and/or enjoyment of the prize, or prize-related activity including travel, the Promotion or the Sweepstakes.

 

  • All disputes arising out of or relating to any prize provided by Disney shall be resolved by applying the laws of California, without regard to conflict of law rules, and shall be solely and exclusively brought in state or federal courts within Orange County, California. Such claims shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and all such claims shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event to include attorneys’ fees.

 

  • In the event there is a discrepancy or inconsistency between disclosures or other statements contained in any Sweepstakes promotional materials and the terms and conditions of the Official Rules, the Official Rules shall prevail and govern.

 

 

Aptivada: Email, Facebook, Twitter, Google via the Aptivada platform (see instructions below).

Go to the station’s website and follow the links and instructions to enter and submit the required information, which includes your first and last name, telephone number, city, state, zip code, date of birth, and secret keyword.  Internet entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry.  The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization that is responsible for assigning the email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address.  Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address.  Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned.  Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited.  Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The contest/sweepstakes administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Promotion. 

This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook, Twitter, or Google.  By submission of an entry, an entrant releases Facebook, Twitter, and Google from any responsibility or liability for the Promotions administration, prizes or promotion. You are providing entry information to the Station and not to Facebook, Twitter, or Google. 

To participate in the contest, go to the station’s website and follow the links and instructions to enter and submit the required information, which includes your first and last name, telephone number, city, state, zip code, date of birth, and secret keyword.  To receive the keyword, you must listen to the participating radio station in your area during the specified times. You may listen to the station or visit the station’s website for the specified times. Times correspond to the participating station’s time zone. Solicitation time may vary 15 minutes before or after the specified time. During those specific times per weekday, a secret keyword will be given over the air. When you hear the secret keyword you must visit the station’s website. 

If you are listening to a participating station in your area via internet streaming or smartphone app you are eligible to participate in the Contest. However, due to streaming delays, you may have difficulty participating in this on-air contest. Depending upon the length of the streaming delay, the entry window may be shortened or have already closed by the time you hear the call to enter. Listeners interested in participating in the Contest should listen to a participating station over the air on the radio.

 

  1. Prizes:  Five (5) Grand Prize Package(s) to include:

 

  • 2-Night stay at a Disneyland® Resort Hotel
  • (4) 3-Day, one Park per day Tickets
  • (4) roundtrip airfare on Alaska Airlines
  • (4) ground transfers between LA/OC airport and Disneyland Resort

o    Value of package is $3,740.00

 

  • PRIZE VALID THRU:  Package must be taken by 3/15/2023 

 

 

  1. Odds of Winning: 

Odds of winning are based on the total number of entries.

 

  1. Winner Selection and Notification: 

Decisions of Station management with respect to the Promotion are final.

Winners will be drawn at random weekly and will be awarded a Disneyland Vacation.  Winners will be recorded for future playback in any and all participating Markets.  

 

 

  1. Conditions:
  2. Payments of all federal, state, and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner(s).  Winner(s) will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 or the equivalent including a winner’s full Social Security Number for receipt of any prize valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the station conducting the Promotion (in combination with any prizes won in Promotions run by any other Alpha radio station) in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more.  Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in disqualification and forfeiture of the prize.    
  3. Participating in the Promotion and acceptance of a prize constitutes a winner’s and guest’s (where applicable) permission for the Alpha or its agents to photograph, film, and record each winner, and to use his/her name, address (city and state), likeness, photograph, voice, biographical information and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Promotion or its sponsors for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without additional financial or other compensation, and, Alpha may, where legal, require a winner (and guest or travel companion, where applicable) to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize.  It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or travel companion(s) sign and return any required release.  In the case of a conflict in this paragraph, 3 b and any similar paragraph in contest specific rules the general specific rules will govern.
  4. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating in the Promotion, you:
  5. agree to grant Alpha a non-exclusive, perpetual, worldwide license to edit, telecast, exhibit, rerun, reproduce, use, syndicate, license, print, distribute and otherwise exploit any items (including any photos, videos, audio, or written material) submitted as part of your contest entry (the “Materials”), or any portion thereof, in any manner and in any and all formats and media now known or hereafter devised, without payment to you or any third party;
  6.           acknowledge that Alpha reserves the right, in its sole discretion, not to use the Materials at all; and

              iii.          represent and warrant that: you are at least as old as the age of majority in your state; you have the full legal right, power, and authority to grant to Alpha the license provided for herein; you own or control the complete exhibition and other rights to the Materials you submitted for the purposes contemplated in this license; you are either the parent (or legal guardian) of any minor featured in the Materials or have received the express consent of the parent (or legal guardian) for any such minor to appear in the Materials and to enter the minor’s likeness in the Materials in the contest; and neither the Materials nor the exercise of the rights granted herein shall infringe upon or violate the right of privacy or right of publicity of, or constitute a libel or slander against, or violate any common law or any other right of, any person or entity.

  1. Prior to awarding any prize or prize certificate, and depending on the nature of the prize and eligibility requirements of the Promotion, Alpha in its sole discretion may require verification of Promotion winner’s or winners’ identification by a showing of valid government-issued photo identification. 
  2. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating and/or accepting a prize, entrants, winner(s), and guests (if applicable) agree to release and hold harmless the station conducting the Promotion, its sponsor(s), and promotional partner(s), its advertising and promotion agencies, any social media platform utilized in the conduct of the Promotion (including but not limited to Facebook, Inc.) and each of their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated entities, and the officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents, representatives, successors and assigns of each of them (collectively, the “Released Parties”) against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from the prize or participation in the Promotion.  Alpha may also require eligible Promotion winner(s) and their guests or travel companions, if any (as well as each of their parent(s) or legal guardian(s), if winner(s), guest(s), or travel companion(s) are under the age of majority in their state of residence), to sign a liability release confirming such consent.  It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or travel companion(s) sign and return any required release. 
  3. The station conducting the Promotion, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person (and all of their entries) from this Promotion if he or she tampers with the entry process, the operation of the Promotion, or the operation of the station’s website, Facebook Page, and/or any other social networking site used in the Promotion, or is otherwise in violation of the rules.  The station conducting the Promotion further reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to modify, cancel, terminate or suspend the Promotion, or any part of it, if it is not capable of completion as planned or if any fraud, technical failures or any factor beyond the station’s control, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion as determined by the station in is sole discretion.  Any attempt by an entrant or any person to deliberately damage any station website, Facebook Page, and/or any other social networking site used in the Promotion or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Promotion may be a violation of criminal and civil laws.  Should such an attempt be made, the Alpha reserves the right to seek full prosecution and/or damages from any such individual to the fullest extent permitted by law.  The station’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of this provision.  If due to circumstances beyond the control of the station conducting the Promotion, any competition or prize-related event or travel is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, the station reserves the right, but not the obligation, to modify, terminate, suspend or cancel the Promotion and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.
  4. The Released Parties are not responsible for (i) typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the Promotion, or in the announcement of a prize; (ii) entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties, malfunctions, disconnections, other technological failures, telephone service outages, delays, dropped calls, or busy signals, or any other difficulties that may prevent an individual from sending or receiving a text message; or (iii) lost, stolen, mangled, misdirected, postage due, illegible, incomplete, incorrect, or late entries.  Further, the Released Parties are not responsible if any part of a Promotion prize cannot be awarded due to acts of god, acts of war, natural disasters, weather, acts of terrorism or other factors beyond Alpha’s control.

 

  1. Official Rules and Winner List:  To obtain a copy of the General Contest Rules, these contest-specific rules, or a list of winner(s) following completion of the Promotion (please specify which), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope (VT residents may omit return postage) specifying “General Contest Rules,” “Contest-Specific Rules,” or “Winner List” to KBFF Disneyland Vacation Spring 2022 or Official Rules Request, Alpha Media, 1200 SW Fifth Ave, Suite 600, Portland, OR 97204. A copy of the General Contest Rules, contest-specific rules, and a list of winner(s) (when complete) are also available during regular business hours at the main studio of Alpha Media, 1200 SW Fifth Ave, Suite 600, Portland, OR 97204 .  All such requests must be received within thirty (30) days following completion of the Promotion.

 

  1. Terms of Use Agreement & Privacy Policy:  The Terms of Use Agreement of the station conducting the Promotion is located here: http://www.alphamediausa.com/terms-of-use/. The Privacy Policy of the station conducting the Promotion is located here:  http://www.alphamediausa.com/privacy-policy/.

 

