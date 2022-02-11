Disneyland® Resort Vacation Summer 2022 Rules

KINK’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR DISNEYLAND® RESORT VACATION SPRING 2022
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).
Sponsor(s): All participating Alpha Media Stations*, Disneyland Resort (collectively, “Sponsor”).
(c) Participants must sign all contest release and waiver forms before accepting prize. Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements, and will also delete any entry as required by law.
(d) WINNER AND GUEST ARE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE REQUISITE TRAVEL DOCUMENTATION OR VALID PASSPORTS AS NEEDED AND MUST POSSESS A CREDIT CARD FOR INCIDENTALS.
Listen to KINK for the magic keywords Monday through Friday in the hours of 7:00 am, 11:00 am, 3:00 pm, 7:00 pm (PST). Then, enter the keyword online at KINK.fm. Winners will be drawn weekly and will win a vacation to Disneyland Resort including 3 day, One-Park-per-day Tickets, hotel stay, and roundtrip airfare on Alaska Airlines with convenient non stops to Southern California.
Value of package is $3,740.00
Aptivada: Email, Facebook, Twitter, Google via the Aptivada platform (see instructions below).
Go to the station’s website and follow the links and instructions to enter and submit the required information, which includes your first and last name, telephone number, city, state, zip code, date of birth, and secret keyword. Internet entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization that is responsible for assigning the email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The contest/sweepstakes administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Promotion.
This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook, Twitter, or Google. By submission of an entry, an entrant releases Facebook, Twitter, and Google from any responsibility or liability for the Promotions administration, prizes or promotion. You are providing entry information to the Station and not to Facebook, Twitter, or Google.
To participate in the contest, go to the station’s website and follow the links and instructions to enter and submit the required information, which includes your first and last name, telephone number, city, state, zip code, date of birth, and secret keyword. To receive the keyword, you must listen to the participating radio station in your area during the specified times. You may listen to the station or visit the station’s website for the specified times. Times correspond to the participating station’s time zone. Solicitation time may vary 15 minutes before or after the specified time. During those specific times per weekday, a secret keyword will be given over the air. When you hear the secret keyword you must visit the station’s website.
If you are listening to a participating station in your area via internet streaming or smartphone app you are eligible to participate in the Contest. However, due to streaming delays, you may have difficulty participating in this on-air contest. Depending upon the length of the streaming delay, the entry window may be shortened or have already closed by the time you hear the call to enter. Listeners interested in participating in the Contest should listen to a participating station over the air on the radio.
Odds of winning are based on the total number of entries.
Decisions of Station management with respect to the Promotion are final.
Winners will be drawn at random weekly and will be awarded a Disneyland Vacation. Winners will be recorded for future playback in any and all participating Markets.
iii. represent and warrant that: you are at least as old as the age of majority in your state; you have the full legal right, power, and authority to grant to Alpha the license provided for herein; you own or control the complete exhibition and other rights to the Materials you submitted for the purposes contemplated in this license; you are either the parent (or legal guardian) of any minor featured in the Materials or have received the express consent of the parent (or legal guardian) for any such minor to appear in the Materials and to enter the minor’s likeness in the Materials in the contest; and neither the Materials nor the exercise of the rights granted herein shall infringe upon or violate the right of privacy or right of publicity of, or constitute a libel or slander against, or violate any common law or any other right of, any person or entity.