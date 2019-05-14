Disney Takes Full Operational Control of Hulu, Extending the Reach of Its Streaming Abilities

Disney is now in full control of Hulu, an agreement was met between Disney and Comcast, in the next five years Comcast has agreed to sell its share of Hulu to Disney for a minimum of $5.8 billion. Comcast NBCUniversal will continue to license content to Hulu through 2024 but starting next year NBCU can pull back on content already licensed to Hulu. The content will be non-exclusive to Hulu and the licensing fee would be reduced. With NBCU planning to launch a free, ad-supported streaming service next year the network would have the right to cancel all licensing agreements with Hulu by 2022.

Disney says the new agreement would give Hulu consumers better value and experience.