Disney Plus Teases New Star Wars Series
The first trailer for the highly-anticipated live-action Star Wars television show The Mandalorian has arrived.
The Mandalorian will stream exclusively on Disney’s upcoming streaming service Disney Plus. As the first ever live-action Star Wars television show, it has been reported to have had a massive shooting budget, with close to $15 million per episode.
The series is said to take place between the events of Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens.
Disney rolled out the trailer as part of their annual D23 fan club convention.