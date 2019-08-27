      Weather Alert

Disney Is Selling A Hocus Pocus Cupcake Complete With A Sanderson Sisters Topper

Fall is just around the corner, but I am already craving Halloween stuff. And it wouldn’t be Halloween without a viewing of Hocus Pocus. And of course, Disney World is offering a new sweet that fans of the Sanderson Sisters are going to love.

A Hocus Pocus-themed cupcake was spotted in the Magic Kingdom. It’s called the Amuck cupcake, which is a famous line in the movie.

The cupcake is not for sugar novices. It’s a candy cupcake with peanut butter chips, chocolate candy bits, and toffee. Then it is stuffed with caramel and covered in chocolate buttercream icing. But we are not done, it also has a chocolate cauldron and a Sanderson Sisters edible picture. Reviewers commented on how thick a the black icing is and could stain your teeth or clothing.

This cupcake will cost you $7.99 and is available at Main Street Bakery in the Magic Kingdom at Disney World right now. I am doing some recon to make sure it is at Disneyland as well. Here is a picture:

#Trending
Episode 31 features Patrick Morgan / Metro's Recycling Information Hotline
Episode 30 features Amy Higgs / EcoSchool Network
Episode 29 - Alex Bertolucci, Green Business Advisor at Washington County Solid Waste and Recycling
CA lawsuit against Keurig for false claims of recyclability of their pods
Massive tree plantings in Ethiopia and India to fight climate change

Recently Played

August 27th, 2019
10:34am
If You Could Only See Tonic
10:22am
When Am I Gonna Lose You Local Natives
10:18am
Gold Dust Woman Fleetwood Mac
10:14am
Closing Time Semisonic
10:10am
Fighter Joseph
10:06am
I Still Havent Found What Im Looking F U2
View full playlist