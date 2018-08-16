Dirty Heads travel to Chile in “Visions” video

Dirty Heads have premiered the video for their new single “Visions,” which you can watch now on Billboard.com.

Directed by Chilean animator Esteban Bustos, the visual follows a fiery spirit through the beaches and streets of the South American country.

“I don’t think there is a better place that could capture the beauty and vibe of the idea,” frontman Jared Watson tells Billboard. “I love all the symbology and meaning behind each shot. And the story it tells underneath the surface of the video.”

Dirty Heads had originally written “Visions” for Dirty Heads’ 2017 album Swim Team, but then Maroon 5‘s Adam Levine came across the song and asked if the pop group could record it for their new album, Red Pill Blues. The reggae rockers finally released their version of the song in June.

Dirty Heads will embark on a U.S. tour in September with support from Just Loud.

