Diplomats reach deal at climate summit

On Saturday, diplomats from about 200 countries reached a deal to keep the Paris climate agreement alive. They did so in an all-night bargaining session that will require every country in the world to follow a uniform set of standards for measuring their plant-warming emissions and tracking their climate policies. Richer nations will need to be clearer about the aid they intend to offer to help poorer nations install more clean energy or build resilience against natural disasters. Most of the delegates wanted to formally introduce the UN report that was issued in October, which said that fossil-fuel emissions would have to fall roughly in half within 12 years to avoid severe climate disruptions. The U.S. joined Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Russia tried to weaken the statement’s language. Despite President Trump’s vow to abandon the Paris Agreement, the U.S. agreed to the deal.

