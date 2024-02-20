Digital Artist Turns Ordinary Flyers into Brilliant Marketing Tools for Local Services: And He Does It For Free!

Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”

1. A guy in Nebraska was cleaning out his glovebox . . . found an old unscratched lottery ticket for a game called “Trucks & Bucks” . . . and won the grand prize, a new Ford F-150 pickup. He’d been driving around with the ticket in there for months. They also took care of the taxes, so the full thing was valued at $81,000.

2. The FDA approved the first drug to treat severe food allergies for things like milk, eggs, and peanuts. They also just approved the first drug to treat frostbite.

3. A digital artist in New York named Max Kolomatsky has been helping out random people by redesigning their flyers for things like cleaning and babysitting services. The kind with a phone number at the bottom that you tear off.

He does it for free and doesn’t even tell them. For example, he found a boring one for a cleaning service called “The Clean Team“, and made them a snazzy new flyer where they’re branded like a team of superheroes. (Here’s a video.)

