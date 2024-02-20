101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

Digital Artist Turns Ordinary Flyers into Brilliant Marketing Tools for Local Services: And He Does It For Free!

Digital Artist Turns Ordinary Flyers into Brilliant Marketing Tools for Local Services: And He Does It For Free!
1.  A guy in Nebraska was cleaning out his glovebox . . . found an old unscratched lottery ticket for a game called “Trucks & Bucks” . . . and won the grand prize, a new Ford F-150 pickup.  He’d been driving around with the ticket in there for months.  They also took care of the taxes, so the full thing was valued at $81,000.

 

2.  The FDA approved the first drug to treat severe food allergies for things like milk, eggs, and peanuts.  They also just approved the first drug to treat frostbite.

 

3.  A digital artist in New York named Max Kolomatsky has been helping out random people by redesigning their flyers for things like cleaning and babysitting services.  The kind with a phone number at the bottom that you tear off.

He does it for free and doesn’t even tell them.  For example, he found a boring one for a cleaning service called “The Clean Team“, and made them a snazzy new flyer where they’re branded like a team of superheroes.  (Here’s a video.)

