      Weather Alert

Different ways to declutter while we #StayHome

It’s time to Stay Home and many of us are tackling projects around the house, including some serious decluttering. Here are some approaches to take for decluttering. You could do a 12-12-12 challenge. Locate 12 items to get rid of, 12 to donate and 12 to be returned to their proper home. Repeat as desired. Or, starting April 1st, get rid of one item a day for the month. And now’s definitely a good time to organize your pantry. Pull items out that have been there the longest and do some meal planning with items that you already have. 

Different ways to declutter while we #StayHome

 

 

#Trending
Series 2: #10 Mike Zupan - Zupan's Markets
Series 2: #11 Judah Newby - The State of Oregon Sports
FLASHBACK: Series 1: #41 - Bill Schonely
Series 2: #9 - A Look at Anthony Bourdain
Series 2: #12 May Arden - Opera | Last Man