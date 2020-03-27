Different ways to declutter while we #StayHome
It’s time to Stay Home and many of us are tackling projects around the house, including some serious decluttering. Here are some approaches to take for decluttering. You could do a 12-12-12 challenge. Locate 12 items to get rid of, 12 to donate and 12 to be returned to their proper home. Repeat as desired. Or, starting April 1st, get rid of one item a day for the month. And now’s definitely a good time to organize your pantry. Pull items out that have been there the longest and do some meal planning with items that you already have.
