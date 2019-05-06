Did Adele just tease a new album?

It’s been rough going for Adele lately, especially with the announcement two weeks ago of her split from her husband, Simon Konecki. But Adele’s vowing not to let things get her down — and may have also just teased a new album in the process.

“This is 31…thank f****** god,” Adele posted on her Instagram Sunday, her 31st birthday, along with four black-and-white pics of her clearly partying to mark the milestone.

“30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all,” Adele writes, also noting “life is constant and complicated at times. …31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself.”

After urging everyone to “be kind to yourself” and “put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity,” Adele ends with: I’ll learn to love you lot eventually. Bunch of f****** savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you.”

Of course, it’s that last line — “30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you” — that’s got everyone talking, since Adele’s practice so far has been to name her albums after the years in her life in which they were created, as she did with 19, 21 and 25. Then again, it’s also possible Adele was speaking metaphorically, announcing her determination to make her just-ended 30th year, which was clearly a trying one, a source of positivity and learning.

Adele’s last album, 25, was released in November 2015, nearly five years after the January, 2011 release of her monster-selling breakout album, 21.

What does it all mean? Stay tuned.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.