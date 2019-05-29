Devastating Memorial Day Tornados in Ohio. You can help the recovery efforts.

Our sister stations in Ohio have partnered with the Dayton Food bank for all of our efforts to assist with the recovery efforts surrounding the devastating tornadoes that affected the Dayton community on the morning of May 28th.There is a dollar donation match from Kettering Health Network Grandview Hospital. They are matching donations dollar for dollar (up to $10,000) of donations made to The Foodbank.You can donate online here: Thefoodbankdayton.org/donate

This is the best way to help out right now. Donations are being used for local disaster relief through The Foodbank including water, storage, and transportation fees.

