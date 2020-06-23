Depeche Mode Concert Film to Stream Thursday
Depeche Mode’s Live Spirits concert film will be shown for the first time in its entirety this week. It will stream on Live Nation’s YouTube channel Thursday at 12 p.m.
Though portions of the performance at Berlin’s Waldbühne appear in the band’s feature-length documentary Depeche Mode: Spirits in the Forest, the complete concert has never before been shown publicly. Spirits in the Forest, with considerable bonus material, will also be released as a four-disc set — two video, two audio — on both DVD and Blu-ray this Friday.
In advance of the live-stream, the band released a video of the song “Cover Me”