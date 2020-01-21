Depeche Mode Co-Founder To Skip Rock Hall of Fame
Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
One of the former members of Depeche Mode being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame doesn’t plan to attend the ceremony.
Vince Clarke has been in Erasure since 1985, and in the latest Erasure Information Service E-mail to fans, the newsletter’s writer Richard Evans says, “Vince told me that he is delighted ‘for the lads’ but — before you ask! — it’s unlikely that he will be involved in the ceremony in any way.”
Clarke was a co-founder of Depeche Mode but only appeared on the 1981 debut album Speak & Spell. There’s no word yet if Alan Wilder, who replaced Clark in 1982 and left the band in 1995, will appear at the ceremony.
The inductions take place on May 2nd in Cleveland and will air live on HBO.