Deluxe 50th anniversary reissue of Jimi Hendrix Experience’s “Electric Ladyland” available now

The expanded 50th anniversary reissue of Electric Ladyland, The Jimi Hendrix Experience‘s third and final studio album, hit stores today.

The deluxe package is available as a three-CD/Blu-ray and a six-LP/Blu-ray set, and features a remastered stereo version and new 5.1 surround-sound mixes of Electric Ladyland; previously unreleased alternate takes and demos; an unreleased live album from 1968; a making-of documentary; and a 48-page book containing rare photos, reproductions of handwritten lyrics by Jimi Hendrix and more.

Released in October 1968, Electric Ladyland reached #1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and included the group’s only top 40 U.S. hit: a cover of Bob Dylan‘s “All Along the Watchtower,” which peaked at #20. Other well-known songs on the Electric Ladyland: “Crosstown Traffic” and “Voodoo Chile (Slight Return).”

The reissue’s live album, which appears on one CD and two LPs, is called Jimi Hendrix Experience: Live at the Hollywood Bowl 9/14/68. It captures a show that took place at the famous Los Angeles venue about a month before Electric Ladyland‘s release.

The Blu-ray features a documentary titled At Last…The Beginning: The Making of Electric Ladyland, as well as new surround-sound mixes created by longtime Hendrix engineer Eddie Kramer.

The box set’s extra tracks also will be released as a 20-track CD and a two-LP set titled Electric Ladyland: The Early Takes.

Meanwhile, a series of videos promoting the Electric Ladyland reissue have been posted at Hendrix’s official YouTube channel. Among them are a couple clips featuring rock-guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani going through the various aspects of the deluxe package while discussing his appreciation for Electric Ladyland.

Here’s the track list of the three-CD version of the Electric Ladyland deluxe reissue:

Disc 1: Electric Ladyland (Original Album)

“… And the Gods Made Love”

“Have You Ever Been (To Electric Ladyland)”

“Crosstown Traffic”

“Voodoo Chile”

“Little Miss Strange”

“Long Hot Summer Night”

“Come On (Part I)”

“Gypsy Eyes”

“Burning of the Midnight Lamp”

“Rainy Day, Dream Away”

“1983…(A Merman I Should Turn to Be)”

“Moon, Turn the Tides…Gently Gently Away”

“Still Raining, Still Dreaming”

“House Burning Down”

“All Along the Watchtower”

“Voodoo Child (Slight Return)”

Disc 2: Electric Ladyland: The Early Takes

“1983…(A Merman I Should Turn to Be)”

“Voodoo Chile”

“Cherokee Mist”

“Hear My Train A Comin’”

“Angel”

“Gypsy Eyes”

“Somewhere”

“Long Hot Summer Night” [Demo 1]

“Long Hot Summer Night” [Demo 3]

“Long Hot Summer Night” [Demo 4]

“Snowballs at My Window”

“My Friend”

“At Last…The Beginning”

“Angel Caterina (1983)”

“Little Miss Strange”

“Long Hot Summer Night” [Take 1]

“Long Hot Summer Night” [Take 14]

“Rainy Day, Dream Away”

“Rainy Day Shuffle”

“1983…(A Merman I Should Turn to Be)”

Disc 3: Jimi Hendrix Experience: Live at the Hollywood Bowl Sept. 14, 1968

Introduction

“Are You Experienced”

“Voodoo Child (Slight Return)”

“Red House”

“Foxey Lady”

“Fire”

“Hey Joe”

“Sunshine of Your Love”

“I Won’t Live Today”

“Little Wing”

“Star Spangled Banner”

“Purple Haze”

Disc 4: At Last…The Beginning: The Making of Electric Ladyland (Blu-ray)

At Last…The Beginning: The Making of Electric Ladyland documentary

Electric Ladyland — Uncompressed LPCM Stereo 24b/96k

Electric Ladyland — Uncompressed LPCM 5.1 Surround 24b/96k

Electric Ladyland — DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround 24b/96k

