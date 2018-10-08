Death Cab for Cutie plays “Transatlanticism” in full to celebrate 15th anniversary

Death Cab for Cutie‘s beloved 2003 album Transatlanticism turned 15 on Sunday, and the band decided to celebrate the milestone by performing the record in full during a show in Chicago.

In the middle of show, Death Cab performed the opening Transatlanticism track “The New Year” before playing the rest of the album in order.

“Chicago, thank you for helping us throw a surprise 15th birthday party for Transatlanticism,” Death Cab wrote in an Instagram post alongside a photo of the set list from Sunday’s show. “We can’t think of a better place to have done it. Thank you for always showing up for us.”

Death Cab is currently on tour behind the band’s new album Thank You for Today.

