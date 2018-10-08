Death Cab for Cutie plays “Transatlanticism” in full to celebrate 15th anniversary

ABC/Randy Holmes

Death Cab for Cutie‘s beloved 2003 album Transatlanticism turned 15 on Sunday, and the band decided to celebrate the milestone by performing the record in full during a show in Chicago.

In the middle of show, Death Cab performed the opening Transatlanticism track “The New Year” before playing the rest of the album in order.

“Chicago, thank you for helping us throw a surprise 15th birthday party for Transatlanticism,” Death Cab wrote in an Instagram post alongside a photo of the set list from Sunday’s show. “We can’t think of a better place to have done it. Thank you for always showing up for us.”

Death Cab is currently on tour behind the band’s new album Thank You for Today.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Watch Will Ferrell cure Chris Martin’s fever for more cowbell at Los Angeles charity show Green Day news: Billie Joe Armstrong defends A’s fan hit with beer; Tre Cool releases new EP with “Icelandic death metal” band Muse to headline MTV World Stage concert ahead of EMAs Nirvana reunites at Cal Jam, rocks “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and other classic songs Listen now: Elle King shakes her own spirit on new track, “Little Bit of Lovin’” Maybe he’s “Emma-zed”: Paul McCartney confirms Emma Stone will be featured in his new video