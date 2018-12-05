Death Cab for Cutie plans 2019 tour dates

Death Cab for Cutie has announced a new batch of U.S. tour dates behind the band’s new album, Thank You for Today. The trek kicks off March 29 in Las Vegas, and will conclude with a two-night stand in Nashville held April 15-16.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 7 at 10 a.m. local time via DeathCabforCutie.com.

Along with the tour dates, Death Cab has released a new remix of the Thank You for Today track “Summer Years,” recorded by frontman Ben Gibbard‘s Postal Service band mate Jimmy Tamborello. The remix is available now for digital download.

Here are Death Cab’s 2019 U.S. tour dates:

3/29 — Las Vegas, NV, The Joint

3/30 — Tucson, AZ, Tucson Music Hall

3/31 — Albuquerque, NM, Kiva Auditorium

4/02 — San Antonio, TX, Aztec Theatre

4/03 — Houston, TX, Revention Music Center

4/04 — Tulsa, OK, Cain’s Ballroom

4/06 — Oklahoma City, OK, The Criterion

4/07 — Memphis, TN, Orpheum Theatre

4/09 — New Orleans, LA, Orpheum Theater

4/10 — Birmingham, AL, BJCC Concert Hall

4/12 — Charlotte, NC, Ovens Auditorium

4/13 — Raleigh, NC, Red Hat Amphitheater

4/15 — Nashville, TN, The Ryman

4/16 — Nashville, TN, The Ryman

