Dean Lewis to release debut album “A Place We Knew” on March 22

Following the success of his breakthrough hit “Be Alright,” Aussie singer/songwriter Dean Lewis has announced details of his debut album.

A Place We Knew will arrive March 22. In addition to “Be Alright,” the collection also includes Dean’s new single “7 Minutes,” as well as “Waves,” the song that first garnered him attention internationally. In addition to writing every song on the album, Dean also plays piano and guitar on the project.

Dean’s currently on a headlining tour of North America, appearing at the Wonder Ballroom tonight. Meanwhile, “Be Alright” has been certified gold and has racked up over half a billion streams.

Here’s the track listing for A Place We Knew:

“Hold of Me”

“7 Minutes”

“A Place We Knew”

“Stay Awake”

“Waves”

“Be Alright”

“Chemicals”

“Straight Back Down”

“Time to Go”

“Don’t Hold Me”

“For the Last Time”

“Half a Man”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.