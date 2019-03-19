Dean Lewis is Apple Music’s next “Up Next” artist

Dean Lewis will release his debut album A Place We Knew this Friday, but ahead of that, he’s been chosen as Apple Music’s “Up Next” artist.

As part of the program, Dean will be the focus of an Up Next film, which will be available March 26. In the film, he and his family members will tell the story behind his journey, from his first guitar to his current status as one of the fastest-rising stars on the global music scene. A sneak peek is on YouTube right now.

You can also watch the “Be Alright” singer being interviewed on YouTube by Apple Music Creative Director Zane Lowe.

“It’s such a huge honor to be chosen as the newest Up Next artist! Out of so many artists, I was blown away they decided to choose me,” Dean says in a statement. “It’s been a long journey — developing as a songwriter in Australia, to touring and meeting fans from all around the world. With my debut album around the corner, I’m very excited to share my story.”

You can check out Dean making his late-night debut tonight on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!





