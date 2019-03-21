Dead whale found with 88 pounds of plastic bags in stomach

This week the carcass of a young dead whale was found washed up in the Philippines. That isn’t what made it a headline story. It was the fact that this whale died of dehydration and starvation after consuming 88 pounds of plastic bags that made most people stop in their tracks. One of the marine biologists who examined the whale’s body said that he was not prepared for the amount of plastic found in the whale’s stomach. There were rice sacks, grocery bags, banana plantation bags and just general plastic bags. There were so many that they had begun to calcify. Next time someone says we don’t need a plastic bag ban, remind them of this whale because unfortunately, he won’t be the last that dies this way.

