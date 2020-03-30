DCFC’s Gibbard Ends Daily Concerts with Covers Set
Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard ended his run of 13 consecutive daily Live from Home performances on Sunday with a set of covers that included songs by R.E.M., The Cure, Morrissey, Hall and Oates and Neil Young.
At the end he said that while this is the last of his daily concert series, he’ll start live-streaming weekly shows every Thursday at 6 p.m. PT.
Here’s the all-covers setlist of his final daily show.
- “Half a World Away” by R.E.M.
- “Just Like Heaven” by The Cure
- “Everyday Is Like Sunday” by Morrissey
- “Out of Touch” by Hall and Oates
- “Strange Powers“ by The Magnetic Fields
- “Harvest Moon” by Neil Young
- “Please Don’t Tell Me How the Story Ends” by Kris Kristofferson
- “The Only Living Boy In New York” by Simon and Garfunkel
- “Hold On” by Spiritualized