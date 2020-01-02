DAVID STERN: Former NBA Commissioner Dead at 77
(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Jazz At Lincoln Center)
Former NBA commissioner David Stern has died after suffering a brain hemorrhage about three weeks ago, the league announced Wednesday. He was 77.
Stern oversaw the league for three decades and was credited with bringing professional basketball to the world’s stage.
Current NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement, “David took over the NBA in 1984 with the league at a crossroads. But over the course of 30 years as Commissioner, he ushered in the modern global NBA.”
Silver added, “Because of David, the NBA is a truly global brand – making him not only one of the greatest sports commissioners of all time but also one of the most influential business leaders of his generation.” (ESPN)