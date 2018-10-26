Dave Matthews To Host Free Concert To Encourage Native American Voters

Thanks to a recent Supreme Court ruling allowing a strict Voter ID law in North Dakota that could dis-proportionally affect Native Americans living on reservations, Dave Matthews is bringing the issue to attention.

The jam-band rocker has teamed up with actor Marc Ruffalo to throw a Get Out The Vote event on Saturday at Standing Rock.

The free concert’s purpose is to encourage Native voters to update their identifications to be compliant with the new law’s requirements, which includes showing a residential address rather than a P.O. Box.

According to a recent study done by Native Rights groups, up to 35% of the Native population doesn’t have an ID that would be acceptable under the law.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Corey’s Diary 10/25/18: What’s That Smell Part II? You Won’t Believe What People Are Hiding At Disney Parks Corey’s Diary 10/24/18: Now We Just Wait For The Results Who Knew Making A Grilled Cheese Sandwich Was So Challenging? Corey’s Diary 10/23/18: What Is That Smell? Corey’s Diary 10/22/18: Once Again, I Have Failed Miserably