Dave Matthews To Host Free Concert To Encourage Native American Voters

Thanks to a recent Supreme Court ruling allowing a strict Voter ID law in North Dakota that could dis-proportionally affect Native Americans living on reservations, Dave Matthews is bringing the issue to attention.

The jam-band rocker has teamed up with actor Marc Ruffalo to throw a Get Out The Vote event on Saturday at Standing Rock.

The free concert’s purpose is to encourage Native voters to update their identifications to be compliant with the new law’s requirements, which includes showing a residential address rather than a P.O. Box.

According to a recent study done by Native Rights groups, up to 35% of the Native population doesn’t have an ID that would be acceptable under the law.