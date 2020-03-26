Dave Matthews Kicks Off Benefit Streaming Series Today at 5p
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Dave Matthews will kick off a new weekly streaming series to help small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Pay It Forward Live launches today at 5:00 p.m. PDT and will stream at Verizon’s Twitter and at the Yahoo Entertainment site. Verizon will donate $2.5-million to Local Initiatives Support Corporation for grants to small businesses that are facing financial pressure due to the pandemic. Viewers will be encouraged to tag their favorite local businesses and make purchases in advance when businesses reopen.
Get more information about Pay It Forward Live here.