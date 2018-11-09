Dave Matthews Band, WALK THE MOON playing music festival before College Football Playoff semifinal

ABC/Randy Holmes

Dave Matthews Band and WALK THE MOON will perform at the Capital One Beach Bash, a free concert being held in Miami on December 28 ahead of the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game.

“We’re huge DMB fans,” WTM tweets. “[Guitarist] Eli [Maiman] learned guitar by playing Dave songs. Super excited for this one.”

The Orange Bowl will be held December 29 in Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. The winner will play in the 2019 College Football Playoff championship game, held January 7 in Santa Clara, California.

Earlier this year, DMB released a new album called Come Tomorrow. WALK THE MOON’s most recent effort is 2017’s What If Nothing.

