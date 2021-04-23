Dave Matthews Band Tour Planned for 2021
Dave Matthews Band has announced the rescheduled dates for its 2021 North American summer tour – including the band’s annual return to the Gorge Amphitheater in George, Washington for their traditional three-night Labor Day run. They’ll be joined by support acts Dumpstaphunk and Allen Stone on Friday; Robert Randolph and the Family Band on Saturday plus Mavis Staples on Sunday.
The tour will also visit the Les Schwab Amphitheater in Bend the following weekend, September 8th.
The tour will now kick off on July 23rd in Raleigh, North Carolina.
An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association began earlier this week at Warehouse.DaveMatthewsBand.com for newly added shows in Tampa and Denver, Sales to the general public will start a week from today (4/23) at 10 a.m. local venue time.
CitiCard members will have access to purchase presale tour tickets through Citi Entertainment from April 27th at 10 a.m. local time through April 29th at 10 p.m. local venue time. Go to CitiEntertainment.com for more info and to the Dave Matthews Band website for a complete itinerary.
On this Earth Day, and In keeping with the band’s original plan to plant one million trees on last summer’s tour, DMB has pledged to plant another million trees this year. The band is inviting fans to add an optional $2 to their ticket price to plant a tree with The Nature Conservancy as part of that organization’s Plant a Billion Campaign.
The band will also help neutralize their carbon footprint as well of that of people traveling to their shows, by having them calculated and then neutralizing these emissions by supporting carbon reduction project. Their long history of reducing their environmental footprint and neutralizing tour carbon emissions from flights, buses and trucks, hotel stays and venue energy use began with their first shows in 1991.
DAVE MATTHEWS BAND – 2021 SUMMER TOUR DATES
7/23 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
7/24 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion*
7/27 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
7/28 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds+
7/30 & 31 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
8/6 & 7 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island*
8/11 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre*
8/13 & 14 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center*
8/18 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview*
8/20 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center*
8/21 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion*
8/24 & 25 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*
8/27 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake*
8/28 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach*
9/3 – 9/5 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre
9/8 – Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater
9/10 & 11 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
9/15 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest*
9/17 & 18 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center*
9/21 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*
9/22 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center*
9/28 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center*
9/29 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center*
10/8 & 9 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre+
10/11 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater*
10/13 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP*
10/15 & 16 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater*
11/6 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena*
11/9 & 10 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena*