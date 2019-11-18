Dave Matthews Band leading Fan Vote for Rock Hall of Fame
Photo Credit: Danny Clinch
The Dave Matthews Band is closing in on 513,000 votes as the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Fan Vote enters its sixth week.
Pat Benatar is in second place, nearly 55,000 votes behind, followed again by The Doobie Brothers (3), Soundgarden (4) and Judas Priest (5).
Despite their multiple nominations, Kratfwerk, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan and the MC5 are scrapping the bottom of the barrel at 14, 15 and 16, with a total of 267,000 votes between them.
In between, in order, are:
6) Depeche Mode
7) Whitney Houston
8) Thin Lizzy
9) Motorhead
10) Nine Inch Nails
11) Todd Rundgren
12) T. Rex
13) The Notorious B.I.G.
Voting at RockHall.com is open until January 10th. The 2020 induction ceremony will take place on May 2nd in Cleveland.