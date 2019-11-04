      Weather Alert

Dave Matthews Band inches closer to top spot in Rock Hall Fan Vote

Photo Credit: Danny Clinch

The Doobie Brothers have gone from second to third place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Fan Vote. The Dave Matthews Band leapfrogged over them and Soundgarden to reach number-two. Pat Benatar, who has led since the nominees were announced last month, is still number-one.

With three weeks of Fan Votes in the books and just more than three-million votes cast, here are the standings:

  1. Pat Benatar – 313,000
  2. Dave Matthews Band – 295,000
  3. Doobie Brothers – 282,000
  4. Soundgarden – 280,000
  5. Judas Priest – 248,000
  6. Depeche Mode – 233,000
  7. Whitney Houston – 212,000
  8. Motorhead – 203,000
  9. Thin Lizzy – 202,000
  10. Nine Inch Nails – 177,000
  11. Todd Rundgren – 148,000
  12. T. Rex – 129,000
  13. Notorious B.I.G. – 129,000
  14. Kraftwerk – 69,000
  15. Rufus featuring Chaka Khan – 63,000
  16. MC5 – 60,000

Voting at RockHall.com is open until January 10th. The 2020 induction ceremony will take place on May 2nd in Cleveland.

#Trending
Episode 34 features Kim Smith / Sociology Instructor at PCC and Programs Coordinator at GPSEN
Series 2: #10 Mike Zupan - Zupan's Markets
Series 2: #11 Judah Newby - The State of Oregon Sports
FLASHBACK: Series 1: #41 - Bill Schonely
Series 2: #9 - A Look at Anthony Bourdain