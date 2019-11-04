Dave Matthews Band inches closer to top spot in Rock Hall Fan Vote
Photo Credit: Danny Clinch
The Doobie Brothers have gone from second to third place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Fan Vote. The Dave Matthews Band leapfrogged over them and Soundgarden to reach number-two. Pat Benatar, who has led since the nominees were announced last month, is still number-one.
With three weeks of Fan Votes in the books and just more than three-million votes cast, here are the standings:
- Pat Benatar – 313,000
- Dave Matthews Band – 295,000
- Doobie Brothers – 282,000
- Soundgarden – 280,000
- Judas Priest – 248,000
- Depeche Mode – 233,000
- Whitney Houston – 212,000
- Motorhead – 203,000
- Thin Lizzy – 202,000
- Nine Inch Nails – 177,000
- Todd Rundgren – 148,000
- T. Rex – 129,000
- Notorious B.I.G. – 129,000
- Kraftwerk – 69,000
- Rufus featuring Chaka Khan – 63,000
- MC5 – 60,000
Voting at RockHall.com is open until January 10th. The 2020 induction ceremony will take place on May 2nd in Cleveland.