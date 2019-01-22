Dave Matthews Band announces summer tour; headlining Sea.Hear.Now Festival with The Lumineers

Dave Matthews Band has announced a summer North American headlining tour. The arena and amphitheater run kicks off April 30 in Pensacola, Florida, and will stretch all the way into September.

Members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association will have access to a pre-sale starting Thursday, January 24 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public February 22 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit DaveMatthewsBand.com for all ticket info.

Dave will be touring behind their latest album, Come Tomorrow.

Following the tour, DMB will headline the 2019 Sea.Hear.Now Festival, taking place September 21-22 in Asbury Park, New Jersey. The Lumineers will also play. Visit SeaHearNowFestival.com for ticket info.

Here are Dave Matthews Band’s North American tour dates:

4/30 — Pensacola, FL, Pensacola Bay Center

5/1 — Jacksonville, FL, Veterans Memorial Arena

5/4 — New Orleans, LA, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

5/7 — Pelham, AL, Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

5/11 — Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

5/14 — Des Moines, IA, Wells Fargo Center

5/15 — Maryland Heights, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

5/17 — The Woodlands, TX, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

5/18 — Dallas, TX, Dos Equis Pavilion

6/14 — Camden, NJ, BB&T Pavilion

6/15 — Camden, NJ, BB&T Pavilion

6/19 — Bethel, NY, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

6/21 — Mansfield, MA, Xfinity Center

6/22 — Hartford, CT, Xfinity Theatre

6/28 — Noblesville, IN, Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

6/29 — Noblesville, IN, Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

7/2 — Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Center

7/3 — Tinley Park, IL, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/5 — Elkhorn, WI, Alpine Valley Music Theatre

7/6 — Elkhorn, WI, Alpine Valley Music Theatre

7/9 — Clarkston, MI, DTE Energy Center

7/10 — Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage

7/12 — Saratoga Springs, NY, Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/13 — Saratoga Springs, NY, Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/17 — Wantagh, NY, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/19 — Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion

7/20 — Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live

7/23 — Alpharetta, GA, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/24 — Tampa, FL, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/26 — West Palm Beach, FL, Coral Sky Amphitheatre

7/27 — West Palm Beach, FL, Coral Sky Amphitheatre

8/23 — Greenwood Village, CO, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/24 — Greenwood Village, CO, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/27 — West Valley City, UT, USANA Amphitheatre

8/30 — Quincy, WA, Gorge Amphitheatre

8/31 — Quincy, WA, Gorge Amphitheatre

9/1 — Quincy, WA, Gorge Amphitheatre

9/4 — Ridgefield, WA, Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

9/6 — Stateline, NV, Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

9/7 — Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

9/13 — Phoenix, AZ, Ak-Chin Pavilion

9/22 — Asbury Park, NJ, Sea.Hear.Now Festival

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.