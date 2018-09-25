Dave Matthews Band announces North American arena tour

Dave Matthews Band will embark on a North American arena tour later this year. The 10-city trek begins November 27 in Columbus, Ohio, and will conclude with a two-night hometown stand in Charlottesville, Virginia December 14 and 15.

If you’re a member of the DMB Warehouse fan club, you can register for pre-sale tickets now via Warehouse.DaveMatthewsBand.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning next Friday, October 5 at 9 a.m. local time. Visit DaveMatthewsBand.com for all ticket info.

DMB will be touring in support of their new album Come Tomorrow, which gave the group their seventh straight number-one album on the Billboard 200.

Here are Dave Matthews Band’s fall arena tour dates:

11/27 — Columbus, OH, Schottenstein Center
11/29 — New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
11/30 — New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
12/2 — Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena
12/4 — Manchester, NH, SNHU Arena
12/5 — Albany, NY, Times Union Center
12/7 — Boston, MA, TD Garden
12/8 — Montreal, QC, Bell Centre
12/11 — Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
12/13 — Washington, D.C., CapitalOne Arena
12/14 — Charlottesville, VA, John Paul Jones Arena
12/15 — Charlottesville, VA, John Paul Jones Arena

