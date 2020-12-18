Dave Grohl’s Trippy Christmas
(Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)
Dave Grohl says he took mushrooms at his mom’s Christmas party when he was 15 years old.
The Foo Fighters frontman told Zane Lowe on Apple Music that his mom’s house was the site of Christmas night parties for years and that his mother’s fellow teachers would come over. Grohl explained, “This one year, I think I was like 15 or something like that. My friend gave me mushrooms for Christmas, right? I’d never taken them before. So I thought, ‘Okay, I probably shouldn’t take them at this party because all of my mother’s friends are coming over.’ Right? They’re teachers at the school that I go to, I know these people.”
He continued, “So my friend gives me all these mushrooms. I think, ‘I’ll take a little bit before the party.’ I did. I was out of my mind… So much so, one of the teachers from the school pulled me into the bathroom at one point and was like, ‘Are you doing cocaine?’ I was like, ‘No, no!'”
At the end of the night he tried making music. “So then after everyone left I stayed up and tried to learn that Led Zeppelin song, ‘Bron-Y-Aur’, that acoustic thing until like six o’clock in the morning. I never figured it out. I thought I figured it out, but I didn’t really figure it out.”