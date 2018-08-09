Dave Grohl’s documentary ‘Play’ is now live

Dave Grohl‘s new solo project Play, a 23-minute solo track on which the Foo Fighters frontman plays every instrument, is now live.

Directed by Grohl, the project is a two-part documentary that details the inspiration, writing and recording of the track, and emphasizes the importance of children’s music education. You can now view it on its official website, on YouTube, or check it out for streaming/purchase.

According to a press release, the docu’s first segment is a narrated, “behind -the-scenes discussion of the love of playing music and the lifelong relationship with an instrument — as well as the process and challenges of recording and filming this unique performance.”

The Play film’s second part then shifts “to the titular 23-minute, one-man-band instrumental recording on which Grohl plays all seven instruments on the track, all live…for 23 minutes.”

After admitting he feels like “a kid in a candy store” with all the instruments arranged before him, Dave says, “Most musicians are always chasing the next challenge, and you never feel satisfied, and you never feel like you’ve completely mastered the instrument that you’re playing. It’s always going to be a puzzle. It’s always going to be a challenge. It’s a beautiful mystery, but once it gets its hooks in you, that’s when the obsession and the drive really kick in.”

Meanwhile, Grohl and the rest of the Foos recently wrapped a summer tour behind their new album, Concrete and Gold. The band will hit the road again for a fall tour in September.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.