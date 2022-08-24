101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo
Dave Grohls 1997 guitar going up for auction

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

On September 7th,  Gardiner Houlgate will be selling the Foo Fighters’ 1990 Gretsch White Falcon during a UK-based specialist guitar auction, reported NME. The instrument was formerly owned by bandmate Pat Smear and used during the recording of their second studio album, The Colour and the Shape. Included in the sale are a number of ‘90s polaroids, including a photo of actress Drew Barrymore strumming the ax. Altogether, it’s expected to fetch over $35,000.

Here is the story from NME

