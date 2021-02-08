Dave Grohl: Three Albums Kids Should Listen to at Home
(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for DIRECTV)
Dave Grohl picked three albums kids should listen for their music education while they’re doing school at home.
Grohl was asked about it on the BBC Breakfast show. He picked The Beatles‘ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Heart’s Club Band because “that album still connects they way it did, the day it came out.” He chose AC/DC‘s Back in Black, saying that “if you want to be a drummer…that is rock and roll drumming 101.” And the third album was the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack because “if you put [it] on, it’s going to feel like a Saturday night, but it could be a Monday morning.”