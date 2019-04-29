Dave Grohl shares new project details with Brandi Carlile; gets mistaken for member of Maggie Rogers’ band

When Dave Grohl met up with Brandi Carlile earlier this month in Seattle, the two apparently did more than busk on the streets. As the Grammy-winning Americana artist tells Rolling Stone, they spoke about a new project from the Foo Fighters frontman.

“I don’t totally want to give it away, but [Grohl] came out to my house to talk to me about something he’s working on. It’s more like one of his doc-series,” Carlile explains. “We hung out and rode four-wheelers around my house all day, cooked dinner and did shots of tequila — just had a great time.”

Grohl has reportedly been working on a documentary about his music career, so maybe this visit to Carlile was a part of that. It seems likely, given how important Seattle is to Grohl and Nirvana‘s history.

In other Dave Grohl news, the ever-affable musician was spotted in a Virginia Beach bar Friday with “Light On” singer Maggie Rogers, and the bartender seemed confused as to who everyone was.

“Guys a bartender in Virginia Beach just asked Dave Grohl if he was in my band,” Rogers tweeted. “I am, as they say, ‘deceased.’”

She added that Grohl responded with, “I’m her guitar tech.”

