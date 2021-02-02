Dave Grohl: Nirvana’s Messy Relationships
(Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)
Dave Grohl says despite the unquestionable musical bond between the members of Nirvana, the interpersonal part sometimes got sticky.
In an interview with Britain’s The Big Issue, Grohl reveals that while, “of course,” they “loved each other” and were friends, “there was a dysfunction in Nirvana that a band like Foo Fighters doesn’t have.”
Speaking about his relationship with bassist Krist Novoselic, he says that while they clicked musically, “if the music hadn’t worked, we wouldn’t have been there together.” He feels that’s changed since Kurt Cobain’s death. “When I see Krist now, I hug him like family. But back then we were young, the world was just so strange.”
He also thinks that it’s hard to equate his four-year relationships with Cobain and Novoselic with the two decades he’s spent with his fellow Foo Fighters. “It wasn’t a long period of time. Was I close to Kurt, as I am to Taylor Hawkins? No.”
He says he truly believes that there are “some people you can only communicate with musically. And sometimes that’s an even greater, deeper communication. There are people that I might feel a little awkward talking to but once we strap on instruments, it’s like they’re the love of my life.”