Dave Grohl: Never Going Solo

Dave Grohl says that unlike the plot of Studio 666, he would never want to leave Foo Fighters for a solo career.
Grohl tells Sky News, “The premise is based on a lot of really hilarious rock ‘n’ roll cliches and stereotypes, right? The lead singer that wants to go solo and is at a creative war with his own band — and some lead singers do exactly that. That’s something I would never wish to do because I actually like being in the Foo Fighters…
“In the movie, I have writer’s block and I start losing my mind and we have these crazy, screaming, murderous arguments while we’re making the album. And when we make Foo Fighters records, honestly, we stroll into the studio, we usually have too much material and we spend a couple of weeks, a couple of months, just kind of playing our instruments and laughing hysterically… We still enjoy what we do and each other.”
Studio 666 got off to a slow start at the box office over the weekend. It landed in eighth place with $1.5 million from 2306 North American theaters.