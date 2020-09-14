Dave Grohl Issues Another Challenge For 10-Year-Old Kid
Dave Grohl just took his drum challenge with 10-year-old rocker Nandi Bushell to a new level.
Bushell originally posted a video drumming along to “Everlong” by Foo Fighters and challenged Grohl to a competition. Grohl accepted and replied with a video where he played “Dead End Friends” by Them Crooked Vultures. Bushell took that challenge and posted a video where she played the song.
In a new video posted this morning (Monday), Grohl said, “Okay Nandi, you got me. You win round one. But I got something special for you. Something you’ve never heard before. Something I’ve never heard before, because I’m about to write this off the top of my head for you.”
The video then shows Grohl playing all the instruments and singing “Nandi, number one supergirl / Nandi, best drummer in the world.”