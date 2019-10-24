Dave Grohl is “mapping out” next Foo Fighters album, says Taylor Hawkins

With Foo Fighters now off the road for a couple months, attention has turned to a possible new album. As drummer Taylor Hawkins tells Kerrang!, frontman Dave Grohl has been “mapping out what he wants the next record to be.”
“I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s something coming down the pipe,” Hawkins says of a potential new album. “I can’t 100 percent spell it out for you for sure, because I’m always the last to know and I don’t want to give it away.”
In an interview with Rock Sound over the summer, Hawkins said that the Foos “should” release a new album in 2020. And during the band’s set at Brazil’s Rock in Rio in September, Grohl reportedly told the crowd that work on a new record would begin once they arrive back stateside.
Hawkins also speculates that, in addition to possibly releasing a new album, the Foos will be doing something in 2020 to mark the 25th anniversary of their 1995 self-titled debut album.
“I would imagine there will be something made of the 25th year of the Foo Fighters, for sure,” he says. “You know us, we never stop.”
While we wait for new Foo material, you can check out Hawkins’ upcoming album, Get the Money, recorded with his band the Coattail Riders. The record, due out November 8, features Grohl on four songs, as well as guests including Foo guitarist Pat Smear, Queen drummer Roger Taylor, and Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, among many more.
Foo Fighters will return to the stage in December to play Las Vegas’ Intersect festival.
Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.