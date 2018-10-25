Dave Grohl, Dave Matthews performing at voting encouragement events

Dave Grohl and Dave Matthews will both be performing at upcoming events to encourage voting in the upcoming November 6 midterm elections.

The Foo Fighters frontman is playing Swing Left’s The Last Weekend rally, November 1 in Los Angeles. He’ll perform alongside the band The Bird and the Bee, which features Greg Kurstin, who produced the new Foos album Concrete and Gold. Grohl previously played with The Bird and the Bee and Beck at a Swing Left event last month.

Also performing at the Last Weekend event are Karen O and Nick Zinner of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Moby.

As for Matthews, he’s playing the Stand-N-Vote concert on October 27 in Standing Rock, North Dakota. In addition to raising awareness for the midterms, the event will also be held in protest of North Dakota’s new voter ID laws, which have been criticized for suppressing the votes of Native Americans.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.