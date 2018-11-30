Dave Grohl, Billy Corgan & more pick their favorite “happy” songs

Rock artists aren’t particularly known for producing too many “happy” songs, but that doesn’t mean they don’t need a musical pick-me-up here and there. In an article for Forbes, rockers including Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and Smashing Pumpkins leader Billy Corgan pick their favorite happy songs.

For his choice, Grohl contemplates Pharrell‘s inescapable 2013 hit “Happy,” but instead picks “C’Mon N’ Ride It (The Train)” by ’90s hip hop group Quad City DJs, who you may also know as the artists behind the Space Jam theme song.

“Dude, that song, I swear to God, you can’t not love it!” Grohl says of “C’Mon N’ Ride It.” “It puts you in a good mood every time. It’s the groove, man.”

As you might’ve guessed, Corgan is “not a happy song fan” — “Not really my thing,” he says — but ultimately chooses the Beach Boys classic “Wouldn’t It Be Nice.”

Other artists who volunteer their happiest song picks include Heart‘s Ann Wilson, who chooses “Across the Universe” by The Beatles; Beck, who names “pretty much anything in the Stevie Wonder catalog” and Michael Jackson‘s “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough”; and Perry Farrell, whose selections include David Bowie‘s “Ziggy Stardust” and “Transmission” by Joy Division.

Nobody picked Bring Me the Horizon‘s “Happy Song,” which, of course, isn’t actually a happy song.

